Man of the Match Rovman Powell scores unbeaten 61 to lead West Indies to 35-run victory over Bangladesh

Man of the Match Rovman Powell scored a quick-fire unbeaten half-century as the West Indies sealed a 35–run victory in the second T20 International against Bangladesh and take a 1-0 lead in their three-match series in Dominica on Sunday.

Chasing 194 for victory, Bangladesh scored 158-6 off their 20 overs.

Shakib al Hasan’s unbeaten 68 took the tourists close but the West Indies bowlers were always on top, notwithstanding a few big overs for Bangladesh near the end.

Romario Shepherd took 2-38 and Obed McCoy, who took wickets with the first two balls he bowled in the match, returned figures of 2-37, 20 of them conceded in the 19th over of the match.

