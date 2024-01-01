Tickets for West Indies v India series now on sale!

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that online ticket sales have gone live via the new WINDIES TICKETS service for the West Indies vs India CG United ODI Series and the T20I Series starting on Friday, 22 July.

Fans can purchase in advance from tickets.windiestickets.com on their mobile devices or computers benefitting from special offers and avoiding the need to travel or queue at the box offices. A range of ticket prices is available across the venues. For the return of West Indies cricket to the Queen’s Park Oval for the three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series, tickets start at US$35/TT$250 for the 1st and 2nd CG United ODIs Friday 22 July and Sunday 24 July. For the 3rd CG United ODI, prices start at US$30/TT$200.

The world-famous Trini Posse (@TriniPosseTT) will be bringing its unique atmosphere and all the vibes to their Party Stand for all three matches with tickets including premium drinks; prices start from US$75/TT$500 for women and US$90/TT$600 for men. All three CG United ODIs are day games starting at 9:30 am.

The five-match T20 International (T20I) Series starts at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Cricket Academy on 29 July, where history will be made with the first-ever West Indies Men’s international to be played at the venue. Ticket prices start from US$20/TT$150 for mounds and grounds with standard seats at US$35/TT$250 and premium seats behind the bowlers’ arm at US$45/TT$300. Tribe Carnival (@Carnival Tribe) will be creating their first ever West Indies Party Stand with inclusive drinks and live entertainment to celebrate this historic event. Party Stand tickets can be purchased in advance from US$74/TT$500.

Warner Park, St. Kitts hosts the 2nd and 3rd T20Is with fans returning to international matches for the first time since before the pandemic. Grounds tickets are just US$15/EC$40 with stands seats at US$30/EC$80.

For all Caribbean venues, children’s tickets (those aged 16 or under) and senior citizens can purchase tickets at half price for any seat category.

The final 4th and 5th T20Is to decide the Series see the West Indies return to Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida as CWI continues to increase accessibility for the West Indian diaspora to follow the team, especially as we build towards the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, in the Caribbean and USA. Ticket prices start from US$65 for mounds, with bleacher benches, bleacher seats and covered seats available up to a price of point of US$205 (inclusive of state sales taxes).

A booking fee of US$5 applies to all tickets. Up to 750 VIP Hospitality tickets in an air-conditioned pitch-side facility with all-inclusive food and drinks are also on sale. Finally a limited number of just over 500 car parking passes are available at US$50 each to ensure parking within the venue. For all matches, a maximum of 4 tickers per person can be purchased for any match day.

The highly anticipated Series between two of the most exciting teams in world cricket is in high demand. Fans can guarantee their seats at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/tickets safe in the knowledge that they have their tickets booked before box offices open later this month.

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans in India will be able to see the series on FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans. This is the first ever India series live on the platform, as they also create innovative content for deeper fan engagement.

India tour of West Indies

22 July: 1st CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. Local start time 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica

24 July: 2nd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval. Local start time 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica

27 July: 3rd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval. Local start time 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica

29 July 29: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. Local start time 10:30am/9:30am Jamaica

1 August: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts. Local start time 10:30am/9:30am Jamaica time

2 August: 3rd T20I – Warner Park. Local start time 10:30am/9:30am Jamaica time

6 August: 4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Florida. Local start time 10:30am/9:30am Jamaica

7 August: 5th T20I – Broward County Stadium. Local start time 10:30am/9:30am Jamaica

0 comments