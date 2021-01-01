Du Plessis, David and Wiese back with Kings

The Saint Lucia Kings have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League which gets underway on 31 August.

Faf du Plessis, who captained the Kings to a second successive Hero CPL final in 2021, will return for this season. He will be joined by Tim David and David Wiese who were both instrumental to the Kings' success during the 2021 season.



This season will also see the return of Scott Kuggeleijn who played for the Kings in 2020, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker that season. The Kings have one more overseas spot left to fill and this will be announced in the coming weeks.





The Kings will have six more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.

SAINT LUCIA KINGS FAF DU PLESSIS (S) TO BE CONFIRMED TIM DAVID (S) ROSTON CHASE (R) JOHNSON CHARLES (S) KESRICK WILLIAMS (R) DAVID WIESE (S) ALZARRI JOSEPH (R) SCOTT KUGGELEIJN (S) MARK DEYAL (S) JEAVOR ROYAL (R) TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED

(R) – Retained (S) – Signed

