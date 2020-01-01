Amir and Lamichhane to join Tallawahs

The Jamaica Tallawahs have announced their overseas signings for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which gets underway on 31 August.



Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir will be joining the Tallawahs for the first time having represented the Barbados Royals last season, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 13.54.



The other four overseas players have all had experience with the Tallawahs in the past. Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was with the franchise in 2020 where he took 12 wickets and went at an economy rate of just 5.27 runs an over.



Imad Wasim, Chris Green and Miguel Pretorius were all with the Tallawahs in 2021 and will return this season as overseas signings.

The Tallawahs will have seven more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday – 7 July – at 9am Eastern Caribbean Time.

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS ROVMAN POWELL (R) SANDEEP LAMICHHANE (S) FABIAN ALLEN (S) IMAD WASIM (S) BRANDON KING (S) KENNAR LEWIS (R) MOHAMMAD AMIR (S) SHAMARH BROOKS (R) MIGAEL PRETORIUS (S) CHRIS GREEN (S) TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED TO BE DRAFTED

(R) – Retained (S) – Signed

