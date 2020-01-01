West Indies A to face Bangladesh A in St Lucia in four-day Tests and 50-over matches

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced the match schedule for the West Indies Men’s “A” Team series against Bangladesh Men’s “A” Team in August. The series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia and will feature two four-day first-class matches and three 50-over matches from 4 to 20 August.

This will be the first West Indies Men’s “A” Team series since 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic restricted opportunities and the resumption of West Indies Men’s “A” team matches sees the return of a key development opportunity for players pushing for selection to the West Indies senior team and for emerging players to build their First-Class International experience.

Roland Holder, CWI’s Senior Operations Manager said the series will provide exposure for a number of players and noted it was part of CWI’s commitment to continually developing talent for the international level. He said: “We are pleased to have confirmed the itinerary for the Men’s ‘A’ Team series with the BCB and we are excited to host Bangladesh in the region again. This is a vital part of the development of our players in the pathway toward full international selection, and no doubt this upcoming series of matches in Saint Lucia will provide a platform for further exposure and progress.”

He added that CWI and BCB are also in the planning stages for a reciprocal tour by West Indies “A” to Bangladesh in 2023.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the “A” Series provides an excellent opportunity for players of both teams to prepare for international commitments. “The international schedule is getting busier by the season and therefore it is very important for the cricketers to keep themselves ready through good competitive cricket. We thank CWI for accommodating the A tour. The four-day ‘Tests’ and the One-Day matches will be invaluable experience for the players,” he noted. “The BCB and CWI share a warm longstanding relationship and have worked tirelessly to make this tour happen. I hope we will see more reciprocal programmes between the two boards in the future.”

MATCH SCHEDULE

at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

4-7 August: 2nd Four-Day “Test” – local start time 10am (9am Jamaica)

10-13 August: 2nd Four-Day “Test” – local start time 10am (9am Jamaica)

6 August: 1st 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

18 August: 2nd 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

20 August: 3rd 50-over match – local start time 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

