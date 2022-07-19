JCA mum on John Campbell-JADCO disciplinary hearing

Courtney Francis, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) chief executive officer, says he awaits the disciplinary hearing into Jamaica Anti-Doping Agency's (JADCO's) allegations against West Indies cricketer John Campbell before making a detailed comment on the matter.

On Wednesday the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) issued a release stating that, after the preliminary hearing held that morning, a July 19, 2022 date was set for commencement of the disciplinary hearing into the 28-year-old's alleged anti-doping whereabouts rule violation.

"It is unfortunate that this has happened, but I cannot speak to it. We have to respect the process," Francis told the Jamaica Observer when contacted Wednesday evening.

