Pooran backs Windies to continue dominance over Tigers

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — As West Indies head into Thursday's final Twenty20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh with the possibility of conditions favouring their opponents' spinners, Captain Nicholas Pooran says he has confidence in his batting unit to respond to the visitors' attack.

Going into the third T20 at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence with a 1-0 lead after a win in the last game and a washout in the first, Pooran said the squad was in a "good space" and hoped to get good weather to close off the series.

Steady showers had forced a premature end to the first T20I at a refurbished Windsor Park last Saturday, as international cricket returned to Dominica for the first time since 2017. The hosts easily brushed aside Bangladesh in their second encounter the following day, winning by 35 runs.

