Player of the Match Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers scored half-centuries as the West Indies defeated Bangladesh by five wickets to take their three-match T20 series 2-0 on Thursday.

At Providence in Guyana, the West Indies white-ball captain hit five fours and five sixes in his match-winning 39-ball 74 while Mayers hit two fours and five sixes in his score of 55 made from just 38 balls.

The pair came together after the West Indies, needing 164 for victory, lost the wickets of Brandon King (7), Shamarh Brooks (12) and Odean Smith (2) by the seventh over with 43 runs on the board.

Together they added 83 in 51 balls before Mayers was dismissed by Nasum Ahmed, who had earlier had King caught at mid-on.

Read more at SportsMax