Kohli among senior players rested for Windies ODIs

MUMBAI, India (CMC) — India have rested the big three of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies, bowling off later this month.

In fact, the tourists who will be led by left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan will also miss the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami, as selectors have opted to rest many of the senior players due to the side's hectic schedule.

The series against West Indies bowls off five days following India's white-ball series against England, which runs from July 7-17.

Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have all, meanwhile, been included for a chance to impress selectors.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

2 comments