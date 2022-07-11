Uninspired Windies suffer another ODI defeat to Bangladesh

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — West Indies crashed to their ninth-straight One-Day International (ODI) defeat to Bangladesh yesterday, paying dearly for an ordinary batting effort on a sticky wicket at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mustering only 149 for nine in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side after rain delayed the start by 2 ¼ hours, West Indies then watched as the Tigers chased down the small target with a whopping 55 balls to spare, sending them to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI.

For the hosts, it was their first defeat of the multi-format tour after sweeping the Tests and winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0.

"In hindsight, it [total] was definitely not enough, but in saying that, it was difficult to get more, to be honest, batting first on that track," said Captain Nicholas Pooran, who failed yet again with 18.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments