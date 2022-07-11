Grateful- Nandu excited about CPL opportunity with home franchise

“I feel honoured and excited to be a part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to making use of it.”

Matthew Nandu could not be more grateful for the opportunity to join the Warriors, having been drafted as one of the two Under-23 players by the franchise ahead of the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2022.

The 19-year-old Guyanese left-handed opener earlier this year represented West Indies in the ICC Men’s Under-19 50-over World Cup, being one of three players from the Caribbean to score a hundred in the tournament.

Nandu’s long-term goal is to play senior international cricket for the West Indies, and the Canada-based student/athlete sees this induction in the ‘Biggest Party in Sport’ as a massive springboard.

“It means a lot,” he told News Room Sport at the weekend.

Read more at Newsroom

1 comments