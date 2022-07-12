Guyanese to be appointed Amazon Warriors captain

For the second time in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a Guyanese player will be appointed captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Head Coach Rayon Griffith, in an exclusive interview with News Room Sport, revealed a Guyanese player will lead the team in the 10th season of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which bowls off on August 31 at Warner Park, St. Kitts.

“I can tell you surely, it will be a Guyanese because we really want to focus more on the local boys, so, it is time for them to run Guyana’s cricket,” Griffith stated when questioned on who will be captain this season.

