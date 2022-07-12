West Indies white-ball cricket needs a boost

NICHOLAS Pooran is the captain of the West Indies cricket team in limited-overs cricket. It is now popularly referred to as white-ball cricket. He took over the reins from the entertaining leadership of Kieron Pollard, the tall, enterprising, famous batsman who is easily one of the most attractive batsmen worldwide in the shorter format of the sport.

The large cricket boots of Pollard will not be easy to fill as he made a name for himself in limited-overs cricket during his time between 2008 and 2022. It hasnt always been easy for the big man, having suffered from knee-joint problems requiring surgery, plus a number of muscular mishaps.

However, he always displayed the strength and courage necessary to recover and continue. In the past two years it has been getting the better of him, until, I imagine, he was not enjoying cricket at the international level anymore, thus, he decided to call it a day which he did last April.

Mores the pity.

