Wicketkeeper Da Silva sharpening skills at specialist camp

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Joshua Da Silva headlines a specialist wicket-keeping camp that he is expecting to not only sharpen his glove skills but improve his batting for the Test squad.

The hero from the West Indies' sensational Test Series triumph over England earlier this year is joined by West Indies T20 International keeper Devon Thomas, as well as Tevin Imlach and Daniel Williams at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), after being invited to be part of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Emerging Players Academy programme.

"I am always working on my keeping and also working on my fitness. It is great that CWI brought me to Antigua for this week to work with the coaches and improve my skills as much as I can, so I can't thank them enough for that," said Da Silva, who has played 16 Tests and taken 57 catches and effected four stumpings.

