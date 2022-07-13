Bangladesh condemned the West Indies to a second consecutive defeat, this time by nine wickets, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series at Providence in Guyana on Wednesday.

Asked to bat by the tourists, the West Indies struggled to find runs, scoring 27 in the first 10.3 overs when Kyle Mayers was bowled for 17 by Mossadek Hossian.

Nasum Ahmed bowled Shamarh Brooks for five and Captain Nicholas Pooran for a duck and also removed Shai Hope for 18 as the West Indies slumped further into the mire at 45-4.

Vice-Captain Rovman Powell and Brandon King briefly offered some respite with a fifth-wicket stand of 24 before Powell skied one from Shoriful Islam and was caught by Mahmudullah for 13.

