Ticket offices in Trinidad now open for West Indies v India Series

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the opening of the box offices for the highly-anticipated CG United One-Day International (ODIs) and first T20 International (T20I) between West Indies and India.

Box offices will open at Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Office at the National Cricket Centre, Couva from 12 noon on Thursday 14 July and then open from 10am to 4pm daily (excluding Sunday 17 July) leading up to each match day. Stadium box offices will open 2 hours before the match start time on each match day.

The three-match CG United ODI Series will be at the historic Oval from Friday 22 July to Wednesday 27 July, including the 2nd CG United ODI on the Sunday 24 July. The curtain raiser for five-match T20I Series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on 29 July.

For the CG United ODI Series, tickets start at US$35/TT$250 for the 1st and 2nd ODIs on Friday 22 July and Sunday 24 July and for the 3rd CG United ODI, prices start at US$30/TT$200. The world-famous Trini Posse (@TriniPosseTT) who are celebrating their 30th anniversary, will be bringing its unique atmosphere and all the vibes to their Party Stand for all three matches with tickets including premium drinks; prices start from US$75/TT$500 for women and US$90/TT$600 for men. All three CG United ODIs are day games starting at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time)

For the 1st T20I, when history will be made with the first-ever West Indies Men’s international to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, ticket prices range from standard seats at US$35/TT$250 and premium seats behind the bowlers’ arm at US$45/TT$300. Tribe Carnival (@Carnival Tribe) will be creating their first ever West Indies Party Stand with inclusive drinks and live entertainment to celebrate this historic event. Party Stand tickets can be for US$81/TT$500.

For all four matches, adults can purchase half price tickets for children under the age of 16 and seniors also benefit from half price tickets.

Additionally, fans can also purchase at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/ticketsavoiding the need to queue or travel and to choose their preferred seat. The Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, provides advance tickets for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets securely and directly to fans’ ticket accounts to store on their mobile devices or to print out for entry into to the stadium.

CWI Commercial Director Dominic Warne said: “We are excited to open the box office today for this blockbuster CG United ODI Series and the first match of the five-match T20I Series. Momentum is building for this highly-anticipated visit by India. Tickets are selling quickly as fans look forward to enjoying a cricket carnival and party atmosphere as the new generation of West Indies players led by Nicholas Pooran battle with the world’s #1 ranked T20I team.”

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. For the first time, fans in India will be able to watch India against the West Indies on FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fan.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

22 July: 1st CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

24 July: 2nd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval

27 July: 3rd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval

29 July: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

1 August: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

2 August: 3rd T20I – Warner Park

6 August: 4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Florida

7 August: 5th T20I – Broward County Stadium

Local start times for all ODIs - 9:30am/8:30am Jamaica

Local start time for all T20Is - 10:30am/9:30am Jamaica time

0 comments