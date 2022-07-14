LASCO FOOD DRINK appointed Official Food Drink and Nutrition Sponsor for Hero CPL T20

LASCO FOOD DRINK, the Caribbean’s leading Nutrition Beverage is pleased to announce its appointment as the Official Food Drink and Nutrition Sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the 2022 – 2024 seasons.

This multi-year partnership takes world-class cricket and world-class nutrition from the Caribbean onto the global stage and reinforces LASCO FOOD DRINK’s commitment to improving the nutrition and health of consumers.

“LASCO FOOD DRINK is excited to partner with the Hero CPL T20 as its Official Food Drink and Nutrition Sponsor. LASCO FOOD DRINK continues to meet the nutrition needs of millions of consumers across the Caribbean and beyond, providing them with nutrition that never tasted so good. Nutrition and health play important roles in achieving the sporting excellence the Caribbean is globally renowned for and LASCO Food Drink is proud to be part of that journey.”John De Silva – Managing Director, LASCO Distributors Limited.

“Nutrition is a key part of every athlete’s preparation and in that light we are pleased to welcome LASCO FOOD DRINK, from one of the Caribbean’s great companies, to the Hero CPL.” Jamie Stewart – Commercial Director, Hero CPL

