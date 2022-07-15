We'll figure it out soon, says frustrated Pooran

EORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Captain Nicholas Pooran has alluded to "frustrating times" for West Indies' batsmen in the wake of the latest One-Day International defeat to Bangladesh, but said his side would continue to work diligently to solve their batting crisis.

The Caribbean tasted their 10th defeat on the trot to the Tigers when they a suffered nine-wicket thrashing in the second ODI at the Guyana National Stadium here Wednesday, the result coming on the heels of last Sunday's six-wicket loss.

In both games, West Indies' batting proved abysmal with totals of 149 and 108 – the latter their second lowest-ever against Bangladesh.

Pooran conceded the period was a difficult one for the batting group but backed them to remain focussed on solutions.

"At the moment, it's frustrating times for us as a batting group in ODI cricket but we're together, we're a family and we're going to figure it out soon," said a downbeat Pooran.

