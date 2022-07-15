USA Women are Under-19 Rising Star champions

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC):

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) suffered a massive disappointment in their quest to win the Women’s Rising Stars Under-19 Championship when they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat to United States in the crucial final round match here Wednesday.

In a contest between the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament, the United States easily chased down an inadequate 94 to complete victory with 23 deliveries to spare at the Brian Lara Stadium and lift the inaugural title.

The visiting side finished on 22 points from five wins and a no-result, with T&T ending four points behind in second.

“It feels so good and I’m so proud of my team and how far we’ve come. This tournament has been amazing for us to improve,” USA captain Geetika Kodali said.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments