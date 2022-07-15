TT Cricket Board spearheads creation of WI women's Test team

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is spearheading the charge to help develop a West Indies women’s Test team.

During Wednesday’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s U19 Rising Stars T20 Championships award ceremony, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Bassarath said the creation of a regional women’s Test team would be discussed at CWI’s executive meeting in August.

Currently, the WI women only participate in 50-over and T20 matches.

He said the TTCB had already put aside funding to host two three-day matches for TT’s women cricketers next month. Bassarath called on other regional territories to follow-suit as they seek to enter the sport’s longest and most challenging version of cricket.

“We want every other Caribbean territory in the Caribbean to follow us. We must not allow the girls to only play 50 overs and T20 cricket. If South Africa can play Test cricket, WI can play Test cricket.

Read more at T&T Newsday

