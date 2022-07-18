West Indies name 13-player squad for CG United ODI Series against India in Trinidad

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today named the 13-player squad to face India in the three-match CG United ODI Series in Trinidad.

The teams will compete for the CG United trophy. The three matches will be played on Friday 22 July, Sunday 24 July and Wednesday 27 July at the historic Queen’s Park Oval. All matches start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time/7pm India time).

The Selection Panel recalled experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who returns to the squad after missing the Bangladesh Series to help manage his workload as one of the West Indies all format players.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.”

Haynes added: “We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians.”

Fans can purchase their tickets at tickets.windiestickets.com or via www.windiescricket.com/ticketsavoiding the need to queue or travel and to choose their preferred seat. The Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, provides advance tickets for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets securely and directly to fans’ ticket accounts to store on their mobile devices or to print out for entry into to the stadium.

Fans can also purchase tickets from box offices at Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) headquarters at the National Cricket Centre, Couva from 10am to 4pm daily (excluding Sunday 17 July) leading up to each match day. Stadium box offices will open two hours before the match start time on each match day.

For all matches, adults can purchase half price tickets for children under the age of 16 and seniors can also benefit from half price tickets too.

Fans can watch live on ESPN Caribbean and listen to live radio commentary on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. For the first time, fans in India will be able to watch India against the West Indies on FanCode, India’s premier digital sports destination for all fans.

FULL SQUAD

Nicholas Pooran (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Keacy Carty

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Keemo Paul

Rovman Powell

Jayden Seales

Reserves

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United ODIs start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica/7pm India)

22 July: 1st CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

24 July: 2nd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval

27 July: 3rd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval

T20Is start at 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica/8pm India)

29 July: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

1 August: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

2 August: 3rd T20I – Warner Park

6 August: 4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Florida

7 August: 5th T20I – Broward County Stadium

