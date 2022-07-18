Windies wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin officially retires from international cricket

Former West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 37-year-old Trinidadian who last played Test cricket for the West Indies against Australia in January 2016, made his debut against Sri Lanka in July 2005. In 74 Tests, he scored 2898 runs r.that included four centuries and 15 half-centuries, at an average of 25.87. He took 205 catches and 12 stumpings in his Test career.

He made his decision known on Instagram on Friday.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” said Ramdin, who last donned West Indies colours in a T20 match against India in December 2019.

