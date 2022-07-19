Poor pitches and interviews

BANGLADESH completed the demolition job over the West Indies cricket team in the three-match ODI series on Saturday, sweeping the hosts. WI lost all three games comprehensively. Their best effort was in the final game which they lost by four wickets.

The first two games were a disaster. WI were made to look like novices. Thankfully, being victorious in the preceding Test series by winning both Tests, plus, crushing them in the T20’s two-nil, one no result, helped soothe the wounds suffered afterwards. But still, following that fine earlier performance, it did come as quite a shocker.

THE PITCHES

The first issue that has to be dealt with is the state of pitches that were presented for the three 50-over International games.

The pitches for all three games would have been unacceptable for a club game let alone an international. It was embarrassing to insult the visitors by offering such an abominable surface on which to engage in a fair contest to produce a true winner. This is not to take any credit away from the Bangladeshis as they adjusted to the conditions better than their hosts; being accustomed to playing on slow-turning wickets at home. Although, on their pitches, the bounce is even, while the turn is less.

