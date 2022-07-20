Tallawahs plan on spinning their way to CPL title

JEFF MILLER, chief executive officer (CEO) of two-time Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions, Jamaica, believes in the team his staff has picked to take on the 2022 edition of the competition.

During the recently held CPL Draft, it was noticeable that the Tallawahs only picked two fast bowlers for the tournament in Jamaican Nicholson Gordon and Pakistani Mohammed Amir.

But according to Miller, the “lack of pace” is no accident.

“I think based on the four venues that the tournament will be held (St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana) we have a good squad that will be accountable to bring a third championship,” said Miller.

