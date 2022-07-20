TTCB president Bassarath hails contributions of Simmons, Ramdin

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath said the contributions of former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin and top order batsman Lendl Simmons will be remembered, calling Ramdin the best wicket-keeper he has ever seen in the West Indies.

Both Ramdin and Simmons announced their retirement from international cricket over the past few days.

Simmons made his Windies debut in 2006 and Ramdin in 2005.

Ramdin and Simmons were part of the West Indies teams that won the 2012 and 2016 International Cricket Council T20 World Cups.

Both players have been consistent members of the TT Red Force team over the past two decades.

“I think that for both players it is sad to see them leave the international scene. I think they had two outstanding international careers,” Bassarath said.

