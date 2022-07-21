Patented new bats tipped to improve batting performances

The long-awaited Roland Butcher Cricket Training Bats were launched at the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground in London recently. The bats have been specially designed to tackle a technical problem that plagued the ex-English cricketer throughout his 20-year professional career and is anticipated to help hundreds of cricketers in the future.

“Throughout my career I had a technical problem with the balls that came into the right-handed batsman, and I had great difficulty in correcting this problem throughout my career,” explained Butcher. “Once I had retired this continued to weigh heavily on my mind and I started investigating different ways to solve the problem. This problem was solved by designing a bat that corrected this technical flaw. I firmly believe that my new training bat will help all current and future cricketers develop the batting skills and techniques required to be successful in their elite careers.”

Butcher, a Barbadian, was the first black cricketer to be selected to play for England and had an illustrious career, which included playing for Middlesex County Cricket Club. Butcher also played regional cricket for Barbados and served as an administrator for the Barbados Cricket Association for many years. Butcher was also head coach of the Sports Academy at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, as well as the director of sports. Butcher, a former footballer of note, was the pivotal figure in leading that institution into First Division Cricket in Barbados.

