Anderson, Nedd now CWI Level I coaches

All 15 members of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Emerging Players Academy are now accredited cricket coaches after successfully completing both the Foundation Coaching and CWI Competition Coaching (Level 1) accreditation courses.

Guyanese Kevlon Anderson and Ashmead Nedd are part of the Academy.

CWI Coach Development Manager, Chris Brabazon and CWI’s High-Performance Manager, Graeme West recently guided the players through the assessments which formed a crucial component of the initial academy camp that is currently taking place in Antigua.

The key aim of incorporating these development opportunities into the camp schedule was to provide players with a greater understanding and appreciation of the role of a coach whilst also providing the players with the practical skills required to deliver quality coaching sessions.

As part of their involvement in the CWI Emerging Player Academy, the players will soon be assisting in the delivery of grass roots cricket programmes in their respective communities. These community projects will provide them with opportunities to utlilise their newfound coaching skills whilst inspiring the next generation of young cricketers to follow in their footsteps.

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments