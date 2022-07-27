Windies skipper delighted after Hetmyer passes fitness test

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer is expected to return to the regional team in short order, having recently passed a fitness test.

The player has been practicing with the Windies team during its ongoing One Day International series against India, despite not being named as a member of the ODI squad. The way will now be clear for Hetmyer to return to active duty having passed a fitness test on Tuesday.

“We hope to have him back soon, I think he passed the fitness test this morning, which is wonderful news, so we expect to have him back as soon as possible,” Pooran told members of the media on Tuesday.

