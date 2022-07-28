Goldmedal becomes title sponsor of T20I series between West Indies and India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading electrical manufacturing companies, today announced that it will be the title sponsor of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series between India and West Indies. The series will be branded as the Goldmedal T20 Cup with the first match scheduled to be played on Friday, 29 July 2022.

Trinidad and St. Kitts will host the first three T20I matches of the series while the last two will be played in Florida, USA.

As the title sponsor, the Goldmedal brand will have a prominent presence – its logo will be part of the integrated logo unit (ILU) of the series; it will also be seen on the pitch mat, the perimeter boards, the presentation boards and on the winning trophy.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal, said: “T20 cricket is achieving new heights with every passing year and Goldmedal is glad to be associated with a series where we are going to see the best version of the game. Both India and West Indies are champion sides who believe in giving their best – something that resonates with brand Goldmedal. We believe in creating amazing experiences through our products and this T20 series will do the same for cricket lovers across the globe. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with Indian cricket.”

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, said: “Goldmedal’s new title sponsorship of the Goldmedal T20 Series is very welcome, especially as a new partner for cricket. The West Indies vs India Series is going to see two of the most exciting teams in the world go head-to-head in the Caribbean and Florida, watched by a global audience.”

This will be Goldmedal’s first title sponsorship of a major cricket series. Goldmedal was also the official ‘Powered By sponsor’ of the current CG United Series ODI series between the two teams, which India are leading 2-0 after two thrilling games. They were also the official ‘Power Partner’ of the India-Ireland T20 series held in June end.

The matches will begin at 10:30am local time/9:30am Jamaica/8pm IST and will be telecast live on Fancode and DD Sports in India and ESPN Caribbean in the West Indies.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE - Goldmedal T20 Cup

T20Is start at 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica/8pm India)

Friday, 29 July: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Monday, 1 August: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

Tuesday, 2 August: 3rd T20I – Warner Park

Saturday, 6 August: 4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Florida

Sunday, 7 August: 5th T20I – Broward County Stadium

0 comments