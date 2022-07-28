David Miller named captain of Barbados Royals replacing Jason Holder

South African David Miller has been named the captain of Barbados Royals for the 2022 CPL season, replacing Jason Holder, who had been at the helm for the last four seasons.

Miller, who will return to the CPL for the first time in three seasons having last represented Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018 and St Lucia Zouks in 2016, was snapped up by Royals earlier this month along with his South African team-mate Quinton de Kock. He has scored 332 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 146.90 in the tournament.

Miller is also coming off a superb run in the IPL, where he scored 481 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 142.73 for champions Gujarat Titans. He will now renew ties with a Royals franchise, having played for Rajasthan in the IPL in 2020 and 2021.

