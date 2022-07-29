Harper joins ICC Mens Cricket Committee

Former India batter VVS Laxman and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori have been added to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee which is headed by Sourav Ganguly.

Both Laxman and Vettori were added as current player representatives while former West Indies all-rounder Roger Harper was appointed to the committee as past player representatives.

ICC chair Greg Barclay had indicated in a chat with BBC’s Test Match Special earlier this season that Lord’s was the preferred option mainly because the WTC final is scheduled in June – both in 2023 and 2025. “It’s June so that rules out a number of other venues and we’ve got to get certainty around where it’s hosted,” Barclay had said.

