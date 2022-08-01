Barbados humbled by Aussies

Barbados Women were brought back down to earth after suffering a heavy nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of powerhouses Australia Women, in their second game of the Commonwealth Games.

Buoyed by their impressive win against Pakistan Women on Friday, Barbados Women quickly had their enthusiasm dimmed when they were bundled out for 64 off their 20 overs here Sunday.

In reply, Australia Women raced to their target inside nine overs with captain Meg Lanning hitting an unbeaten 36 and opener Alyssa Healy scoring 23 not out.

Sent in earlier, Barbados Women never got out of the blocks, their innings destroyed by leg-spinner Alana King, who grabbed four for eight, and seamer Tahlia McGrath, who claimed three for 13.

