Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international Cricket

West Indies Women all-rounder Deandra Dottin has announced her shock retirement from international cricket in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

“Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the Senior Women’s West Indies team effective 1st July 2022,” she wrote in a letter to Cricket West Indies.

Dottin, one of the most destructive players in world cricket, cited mainly the environment around the team for her sudden retirement.

Read more at Sportsmax

1 comments