Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international Cricket
Tue, Aug 2, '22
West Indies Women all-rounder Deandra Dottin has announced her shock retirement from international cricket in a post on Twitter on Sunday.
“Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the Senior Women’s West Indies team effective 1st July 2022,” she wrote in a letter to Cricket West Indies.
Dottin, one of the most destructive players in world cricket, cited mainly the environment around the team for her sudden retirement.
