CWI should investigate Windies' white-ball struggles

I CANNOT help but feel sorry for Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies’ white-ball captain. Unlike Kraigg Brathwaite, captain of the Test team, Pooran’s side just keeps losing.

The reason for that is a serious issue which Cricket West Indies (CWI) should investigate. West Indian players are adored all over the cricketing world. This is because of their natural instincts to be attractive players with a penchant for playing to win.

Cricketers, like most other sportsmen, are inspired and motivated by leadership. That is the challenge for coaches and, especially, captains. The burden of responsibility lies on the shoulders of the captain. Therefore, when one accepts that post, one is consenting to build the team into the sort of fighting unit that will be inspired and motivated to win matches.

