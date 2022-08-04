Meek showing against India puts Barbados out of games

BIRMINGHAM, England – Another inept batting effort sent Barbados Women crashing to a second straight heavy defeat in their final game of the Commonwealth Games today.

Asked to chase a challenging 163 against India Women at Edgbaston, Barbados Women never got out of the blocks and stumbled to a disappointing 62 for eight off their 20 overs.

Kyshona Knight, with 16, was the only specialist batter to reach double figures while number 10 Shakera Selman made 12 not out, to be the only other player to pass ten.

Seamer Renuka Singh wrecked the innings, claiming four for 10 from four stingy overs.

