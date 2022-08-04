Florida T20Is to go ahead after West Indies, India get visas

The Florida leg of the T20I series between India and West Indies for the fourth and fifth games is set to go ahead this weekend following the stamping of USA visas for both teams on Wednesday.

There was a delay in the visa process for both teams and the paperwork was complete after members of both teams flew into Georgetown via a charter flight following the completion of the third T20I in St Kitts on Sunday.

The teams were earlier expected to receive their USA travel document in Trinidad or St Kitts, the venues of the first three T20Is of the series.

While Cricket West Indies (CWI) had been confident of the issue being resolved in time, they had been preparing a contingency plan to stage the final leg of the series in the Caribbean, mainly in Port-of-Spain.

