Tickets on sale for Hero CPL knockout stages

Fri, Aug 5, '22

 

Caribbean Premier League

Tickets for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) knockout games in Guyana will be going on sale from Friday 5 August and will be available to buy from the brand new box office location at 233-234 Camp Street and online from www.cplt20.com

All four Hero CPL knockout games will be in Guyana in 2022 with all these matches taking place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as the culmination of the Biggest Party in Sport comes to the country for the first time. 

 

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as possible as the demand will be huge for these historic fixtures. It is vital that tickets are only purchased from the box office or from www.cplt20.com. Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded not to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry. 

 

 

The Hero CPL knockout matches are as follows:  

 

 

10am

7pm

27 Sep 

Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2ndplace

Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place  

28 Sep

 

Qualifier 2 – Loser of qualifier 1 vs winner of eliminator  

30 Sep

 

CPL FINAL 

 

Ticket prices for these matches are as follows: 

 

 

