Tickets on sale for Hero CPL knockout stages

Tickets for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) knockout games in Guyana will be going on sale from Friday 5 August and will be available to buy from the brand new box office location at 233-234 Camp Street and online from www.cplt20.com.



All four Hero CPL knockout games will be in Guyana in 2022 with all these matches taking place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as the culmination of the Biggest Party in Sport comes to the country for the first time.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as possible as the demand will be huge for these historic fixtures. It is vital that tickets are only purchased from the box office or from www.cplt20.com. Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded not to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry.