Matthews says she was surprised by Dottin's sudden retirement

Barbados and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has said she had no indication that Deandra Dottin was planning to retire from international cricket midway through the Commonwealth Games, and is planning to discuss the matter with her teammate now that their campaign in Birmingham is over.

Matthews, who was appointed as West Indies captain in June, said she was as surprised as anyone by Dottin's shock announcement via Twitter on Monday, citing concerns over the team environment.

"Thankful to Deandra for everything she's done for West Indies cricket," said Matthews said when asked about her reaction to Dottin's decision.

5 comments