Hetmyer fifty overshadowed by heavy defeat

AUDERHILL, Florida (CMC) — A Shimron Hetmyer half-century did little to ease the gloom of another depressing result as West Indies collapsed to an 88-run defeat to India in the final Twenty20 International.

Needing a face-saving victory at Central Broward County Park Stadium here Sunday, West Indies failed to find the grit needed and were dismissed for a dismal 100 in the 16th over in pursuit of 189.

The left-handed Hetmyer broke a run of low scores in his first series back in nine months, top-scoring with 56 from 35 balls before becoming the penultimate wicket to fall, one of two in the 16th over who succumbed to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi — the main destroyer with four for 16.

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3-12) and Axar Patel (3-15) blew away the remainder of the innings with three-wicket hauls, Shamarh Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10) the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Shreyas Iyer had earlier helped propel India to their eventual 188 for seven from their 20 overs, top-scoring with 64 from 40 deliveries.

