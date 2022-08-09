Powell wants Jamaica 60 celebrations at Sabina Park

AS THE nation continues to celebrate its athletes’ exploits at the Commonwealth Games and at the World Under-20 championships, national cricketer Rovman Powell is hoping that he and the West Indies team can add more smiles, as the regional side gets ready to take on New Zealand in T20 action right here in Kingston.

Sabina Park is set to play host to three T20 Internationals against the Blackcaps starting tomorrow, and Powell is keen to shrug off a disappointing 4-1 series loss to India recently, and kickstart a winning campaign for the Men in Maroon.

“That is always the mantra of West Indies players and teams. We are just trying to bring smiles back to the face of the people. We remember the glory days of West Indies cricket and the guys are working hard on doing that,” said Powell.

