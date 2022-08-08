Hetmyer among big-name signings for ILT20 in UAE next year

There is no David Warner, but Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman lead the big-name signings for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20), to be played in the UAE in January-February next year.

The six franchises in the league – owned by Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline – will exercise their “direct acquisition” rights to acquire these players, who they have been in discussions with.

No cricketers from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan feature in the league’s plans at this stage, while Chris Lynn is the only Australian in the mix.

While things could change on the Australia, Bangladesh, and India front – the last despite the BCCI’s stance against their players participating in overseas leagues, because of the number of teams owned by IPL owners – it is understood that Pakistani cricketers are not involved because they were unlikely to be granted NOCs by the PCB to play in the league, because of international and domestic commitments.

