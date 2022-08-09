Are West Indies cricket coaches accountable?

NICHOLAS POORAN, West Indies cricket’s white-ball captain, should understand by now that being an international captain is not the same as playing franchise club cricket.

It is frustrating to listen to his utterances after losing a game.

To give an example: in the third T20 game played in St Kitts, WI lost to India by seven wickets. Pooran said after the game: “I felt like we had to get early wickets and we didn’t get early wickets. I felt like we should have dragged it back early in the power-play but unfortunately, we couldn’t get that wicket.

“At the (halfway stage of the game) we felt that we had enough. India bowled well…they used the pitch really good. The wicket was a bit on the slower side and we felt it would be difficult to keep scoring on it.

"Again, if we had gotten early wickets it would have been a different game.”

