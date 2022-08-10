WINLOTT Inc. joins CWI as partner for the West Indies Rising Stars Mens U19 Championship

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces a new partnership with WINLOTT Inc. as the official partner of the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U19 Championship to be hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association.

The youth tournament, which plays a vital role in the development pathway for the next generation of cricketers across the West Indies, is resuming after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches will take place from Wednesday 10, August to Saturday 27, August with the 2022 event titled the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Championship, presented by WINLOTT.

The six-team tournament will comprise four rounds of three-day red-ball matches. A total of 12 matches will be played. The opening round of matches will see home team Windward Islands taking on Leeward Islands; Trinidad & Tobago face Guyana; while Barbados meet Jamaica. First ball daily is 10am (9am Jamaica). In 2019, Barbados won the most recently played tournament, which was then a 50-overs format.

Chairman Murray Bullock stated: “WINLOTT Inc. is proud to partner with Cricket West Indies to host this Rising Stars Under-19 Championship. With the public's continued support for Super 6, WINLOTT remains committed to substantial investment in sports throughout the region.”

CWI Vice President, Dr. Kishore Shallow: “CWI is excited about this partnership with WINLOTT for the upcoming Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship. WINLOTT through their Super 6 game have been champions of youth cricket in the Windward Islands for many years, so it is remarkable to have them as an official partner at this level, as we continue to give young cricketers the opportunity to showcase and develop their talents.”

Fans across the region can watch every match in the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship live on the West Indies YouTube channel with LIVE scoring and daily reports on the https://www.windiescricket.com website.

