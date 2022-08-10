Former West Indies pacer Winston Benjamin reaches out to Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar for help

Former West Indies bowler Winston Benjamin has reached out to Indian great Sachin Tendulkar to help fix grassroots cricket in the Caribbean through the donation of equipment.

In a video on YouTube shared by veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his channel, Benjamin says he has contacted well-known cricket figures in India to help the issue.

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it used to be like a benefit game for players from different countries. I don’t want benefits. All I want is for somebody to say ‘here is some equipment’ – 10-15 bats, that is good enough for me. I don’t want 20000 US dollars. I just want some equipment so that I can give back to youngsters. That’s all I am asking.”

