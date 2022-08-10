I wont beg! - Phil Simmons

In light of the continued unavailability of some elite senior men's team cricketers for recent West Indies Twenty20 (T20) engagements, Head Coach Phil Simmons says he is "hurt" but will not "beg" players to represent the regional side.

West Indies, who today are set to start a three-match T20 series against New Zealand in Jamaica, recently hosted Bangladesh and India.

The hosts beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the three-match T20 series, but were humbled 1-4 by world number one India in five matches.

For the matches, West Indies were without superstar all-rounder Andre Russell, dashing left-hand opener Evin Lewis, and premier spinner Sunil Narine and Fabian Allen, who has emerged as one of the region's best all-rounders.

