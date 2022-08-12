West Indies U-19 Women edge USA in thriller to level series 1-1

West Indies Under-19 Women levelled the five-match series against USA Women Under-19s after they won the second T20 by a narrow margin at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.

An unbeaten 40 not out (55 balls; 2x4s) from Shalini Samaroo powered West Indies Under-19 Women to a thrilling one-run victory in the second of five T20I on Tuesday.

Samaroo’s 40 not out was bolstered by a brisk 20 (12 balls; 3x4s) from Asabi Callender to take the visitors to 100-4 off their 20 overs. Once again Bhumika Bhadriraju was one of the USA’s top bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-19-2 followed by Suhani Thadani with 4-0-10-1.

In their reply, USA fell short as the West Indies bowlers did a great job to level the five-match series 1-1. Geetika Kodali was once again the USA’s top scorer, striking a 21-ball 24 not out, which included two fours, as her team had an uphill run chase due to the frequent loss of wickets in the top order.

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments