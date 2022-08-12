West Indies not World Cup ready

Since the start of this year, the West Indies team has so far played three T20I Series in preparation for its participation in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia commencing this coming October. The West Indies won the first two of those three series, narrowly defeating England 3-2 before achieving a far more convincing 2-0 win in their three-match series against Bangladesh, the first encounter of which had to be abandoned because of rain.

Those successive series victories had seemed to indicate that the West Indies 2022 World Cup preparations were firmly on track and that the team was in a healthy state of readiness for its participation in the marquee ICC tournament. Losses to India by significantly large margins in the July 6 & 7 Florida-hosted final two T20I’s of the recently held five-match series, which left the West Indies victims of an overall 1-4 result at its conclusion, have now, however, presented a very harsh reality check on the exact status of the West Indies 2022 T20 World Cup readiness. India won the July 6th fourth T20I by 59 runs before asserting its dominance even further in winning the fifth on the following day by exactly 100 runs.

