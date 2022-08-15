Chanderpaul scores 109* as WI A and Bangladesh A play to draw

Guyanese Tagenarine Chanderpaul enhanced his chances of a Test call-up, scoring an unbeaten hundred on the final day of the West Indies ‘A’ Four-Day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Saturday.

While the game ended in a tame draw, and by virtue the two-match series 0-0, it was Chanderpaul who stole the spotlight on the last day, scoring an unbeaten 109 (retired) in his 50th First-Class game as West Indies ‘A’ reached 277-5 in response to 300-9 declared made by Bangladesh ‘A’.

The left-handed Chanderpaul started the day on 21 with West Indies ‘A’ 43-2, and the opener brought up his fifth First-Class ton off 305 balls, reaching the landmark with a sharp single.

It was Chanderpaul’s third First-Class hundred of 2022. All told, his innings spanned 337 balls and 404 minutes and included nine fours.

