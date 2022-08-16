King says maturity central to fine form

HAVING signalled recovery from his shoulder injury, West Indies top-order batsman Brandon King is determined to maintain form for what he hopes will be a competitive showing from the regional side at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup this year.

King's comments came after he produced a Man of the Match performance which saw West Indies to a consolation eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the final game of their three-match series at Sabina Park on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who missed the first two games — which West Indies lost by 13 runs and 90 runs, respectively — due to the injury, said he was always eager to get a taste of the action. And when the opportunity came, he had no intentions to disappoint.

Playing his first international game on home soil, King smashed a 35-ball 53, including four boundaries and three sixes, in a 102-run opening stand with Shamarh Brooks who was unbeaten on 56 off 59 balls. The partnership was the foundation for West Indies getting to 150-2 with an over to spare in response to New Zealand's 145-7.

"It was very frustrating [sitting out the first two games], but obviously you have to think long term when you have injuries because you don't want to put yourself in a complicated position. But, I was itching to get out there and thankfully, I was able to do it for at least one game this series," King said in a post-game interview.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments