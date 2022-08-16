Perreira: Get to root of Dottins decision

Veteran regional and international West Indies cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira believes that the management of Cricket West Indies (CWI) may need to find out the “real reason” for Deandra Dottin’s resignation if they haven’t done so already.

Perreira’s is questioning whether CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams as well as lead selector for women’s cricket in the region Ann Browne-John have spoken directly to Dottin to find out the root cause for her sudden resignation.

Perreira explained that while he read Jimmy Adams’ statement which wished the Barbadian-born Dottin well in her endeavours, he would also like to believe that the management of CWI did more to find out the real reason behind her sudden resignation.

“I did read the Jimmy Adams statement which you would expect when an outstanding player leaves the game of West Indies cricket. No doubt at age 31 she had a great deal to offer for maybe the next four years, she can now offer that to Barbados and all the other franchises.

